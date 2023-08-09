Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) provides a wide range of special offers and discounts to its customer through the DEWA Store, in collaboration with 471 public and private sector companies.

The offers encourage customers to adopt a smart and sustainable lifestyle and help transform their houses into smart homes. Currently customers can avail of 818 offers by logging into their accounts on the DEWA app, available on Android, IOS, Huawei, and Apple Watch.

DEWA provides additional services and discounts for People of Determination (POD), including health clubs and educational and rehabilitation programmes.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, emphasised DEWA’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life and happiness of all stakeholders, promoting positivity and sustainability in society, and encouraging customers to adopt a responsible lifestyle. This is in line with ongoing efforts to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

Al Tayer “As part of our social responsibility, we are committed to the happiness and well-being of the citizens and residents of the UAE. We follow the vision of the wise leadership, who prioritise the happiness of individuals and society. At DEWA, we work to analyse and understand stakeholder experiences to consolidate excellence and enhance our proactive capabilities and immediate response to exceed their expectations.

DEWA has adopted a primary goal within its strategy, which is directly concerned with the happiness of stakeholders and providing a smooth and unique added-value experience. This increased community happiness towards DEWA from 82% in 2013 to 93.02% in 2022. DEWA scored 98% in the Dubai government’s Instant Happiness Index, by Dubai Digital Authority.”

DEWA Store includes discounts on telecommunications, smart living, banking services, insurance, smart home systems, travel and entertainment, bank services, shopping, maintenance services, consultancy, furniture moving companies, and more. It also provides exclusive offers on consumption control and energy and water consumption efficiency devices. Through the DEWA Store, DEWA also provides a reliable list of technical service providers in the event of internal faults in the building.

In addition to the Store, DEWA provides PODs with various qualified smart services that facilitate access to its services and information. DEWA provides national PODs with numerous other benefits like discounts or no fees through the Sanad Card for activation and deactivation of electricity and water, customer information and clearance certificates.