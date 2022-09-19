UAE - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from leading developer/developer consortia to build and operate a solar photovoltaic power project located within the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The facility, which is being developed as an Independent Power Project (IPP), will be commissioned in phases starting from Q3 2025, said Dewa in its statement.

The project is being set up as part of the Solar Photovoltaic Power Project Phase VI within the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

According to Dewa, the deadline for sending the EoIs has been set at October 10.

The power generated by the project will be purchased by Dewa under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), it added.

