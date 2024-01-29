Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met with Andrew Bowie MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, at 10 Downing Street in London, UK.

The meeting focused on the global transformations and trends in the energy sector, emphasising the increasing reliance on clean and renewable energy sources, environmental protection, and addressing climate change.

The discussions centred on fostering joint strategic cooperation between the UK government, private organisations, and companies with Dubai and the UAE in water and clean energy projects. The objective is to encourage investments in promising sectors and promote key opportunities for mutual benefit. Both parties expressed their commitment to enhancing energy security and achieving net-zero goals.

Al Tayer provided an overview of the latest technologies adopted by DEWA in the renewable and clean energy sector, emphasising DEWA's role in supporting the future of clean energy. He underlined the UAE’s strategies to achieve the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, emphasising the importance of promoting clean energy, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring a resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure.

He also highlighted DEWA’s pioneering projects, initiatives, and plans to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to increase the share of clean and renewable energy and how DEWA harnesses its capabilities to keep pace with the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Al Tayer underscored DEWA’s efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Al Tayer also highlighted DEWA’s pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, which is the first of its kind in the GCC region, and the Green Hydrogen project that DEWA built at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.