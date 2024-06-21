DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned a new water reservoir in Enkhali and connected it to Dubai’s water network. The reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 120 million imperial gallons (MIG), cost AED287.8 million.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “The 120 MIG reservoir in Enkhali and the other reservoirs in Lusaily, Hassyan, and Hatta support DEWA’s strategy to increase the efficiency and reliability of water networks, raise water flow and volume of water reserves to meet the growing demand and sustainable development of Dubai. When the reservoirs are completed, the storage capacity will reach 1121.3 MIG of desalinated water, compared to the current capacity of 1001.3 MIG."

These reservoirs add to the Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) project for desalinated water which DEWA has completed its first phase. The full scale of the ASR project can store up to 6,000 million imperial gallons of water once completed by 2025. This makes it the largest ASR of its kind in the world to store potable water and retrieve it in case of an emergency.

Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President of Water and Civil at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said that the Enkhali reservoir follows the highest international standards.

