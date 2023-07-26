DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) approved 53,333 No Objection Certificates (NOC) applications during the first half of 2023 as part of the Soqoor programme.

It is the first government programme to evaluate consultants and contractors in Dubai and identify their compliance with the requirements, standards, terms and conditions, and guidelines when submitting NOC service applications and field operations for their projects.

This is part of DEWA’s efforts to facilitate doing business and enhance efficiency and productivity. The Soqoor programme makes it easier for consultants and contractors to obtain DEWA’s approval from the first time to submit applications, reduce or avoid violations, damages, and fines, save time and effort, improve field operations, and preserve DEWA’s assets.

“DEWA has approved 53,333 applications for the NOC service submitted by 1,873 consultants and contractors from the beginning of the year until the end of June 2023. The Transmission Power division approved 26,830 applications whereas the Distribution Power division approved 20,046 applications, and the Water and Civil division approved 6,457 applications,” said Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President – Transmission (Power) at DEWA.

The Soqoor programme is related to corporate performance based on scientific means, such as the quality of applications and respecting DEWA’s assets.



Ahlam Almazrooi/ Rola AlGhoul