Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and ABB Smart Power Division senior officials explored potential synergies in areas such as smart grid automation, predictive maintenance solutions and energy management systems at a key meeting held in Dubai.

The ABB Smart Power Division delegation led by its President Massimiliano Cifalitti was received by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO, at Dewa’s headquarters.

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening cooperation between the two to drive smart energy advancements, digital transformation, and sustainability in the emirate.

The discussions explored potential synergies in areas such as smart grid automation, predictive maintenance solutions, and state-of-the-art energy management systems, said Dewa in a statement.

These initiatives align with Dewa’s robust digital transformation efforts, which leverage Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and the Internet of Things to build an intelligent and integrated energy ecosystem, it stated.

Al Tayer highlighted Dewa’s efforts in setting up an infrastructure for electricity and water services in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards, for electricity generation, and water production, transportation and distribution.

He affirmed that as part of its efforts to lead the clean energy transition, Dewa remains dedicated to fostering global collaborations and adopting next-generation solutions that ensure Dubai’s leadership in sustainability and smart infrastructure development.

Cifalitti reaffirmed ABB’s strong commitment to supporting Dewa’s innovative projects and contributing to Dubai’s long-term sustainability objectives.-TradeArabia News Service

