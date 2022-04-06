DUBAI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has launched a database to monitor energy and water consumption in UAE government buildings.

The database is part of the initiatives of the National Water and Energy Demand Management Programme, and will help gauge energy and water consumption in government buildings and identify buildings with the highest consumption rates to develop rationalisation programmes that help minimise consumption, carbon emissions and operating costs.

Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs and Head of the National Water and Energy Demand Management Programme team, explained that the first phase of the project will cover all federal government buildings, as it will be linked with all concerned authorities to achieve integration and utilise data in developing rationalisation programmes for each entity.

He noted that the second phase of the project will be completed by the end of this year, and will contribute to achieving the goals of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

For his part, Youssef Abdullah, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Federal Infrastructure Projects Sector at the Ministry and Head of the Technical Committee for the Buildings Sector at the National Water and Energy Demand Management Programme, said that the database is a major stride towards achieving the objectives of the National Water and Energy Demand Management Programme.

Announced in July 2021, the national programme aims to boost efficiency by 40 percent across the three most energy-consuming sectors in the UAE: transport, industry and construction, as well as reducing water consumption in the agriculture and buildings sectors and expand water reuse by 95 percent.