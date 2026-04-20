Dahbashi Engineering, a leading provider of after parts for heavy machinery and energy solutions, has announced its transition to on-grid solar power at its headquarters in Dubai Industrial City. The initiative underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and regional energy efficiency goals.

The newly-implemented solar system at Dahbashi Engineering is designed to provide approximately 50% of the facility’s annual electricity consumption, said a statement from the company.

By leveraging the Shams Dubai net-metering framework, the project allows for any surplus power generated to be fed back into the grid, further supporting Dubai's clean energy infrastructure, it stated.

The move comes at a pivotal time for the UAE’s renewable energy sector. According to recent industry research from Mordor Intelligence, the UAE solar energy market size is expected to grow to 48.85 GW by 2030, representing a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.48%.

This rapid expansion is increasingly driven by commercial and industrial (C&I) demand, which is projected to grow at a 10.3% CAGR through 2031 as businesses seek to decouple from traditional gas-dominated power, it added.

Co-founder and CEO Saleem Ahmed said: "Our transition to on-grid solar is a practical, long-term decision rooted in both environmental responsibility and operational stability."

"Integrating renewable energy is a core requirement for a resilient industrial ecosystem. This project allows us to significantly reduce our footprint while securing a predictable and efficient energy supply for decades to come," he noted.

The initiative is estimated to deliver a 30% reduction in electricity-related operational costs. It also reflects a broader shift in the UAE power market, where behind-the-meter solar installations are becoming increasingly attractive as they can deliver tariffs significantly below standard grid rates.

"While current regulations limit the maximum allowable solar capacity at the Dubai Industrial City site to 450 kW based on the total connected load, Dahbashi Engineering intends to use this project as a blueprint for potential renewable energy integrations across its wider GCC and Indian subcontinent network," he added.

Established in 1985, Dahbashi Engineering is a premier provider of earthmoving equipment spares and traction batteries across the GCC and India.

With a workforce of over 200 employees across 14 locations, the company is recognised for its expertise in providing holistic solutions and heavy machinery parts.-TradeArabia News Service

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