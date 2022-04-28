Corys Piping Systems, a leading manufacturer of engineered sustainable piping systems for the construction market in the Middle East region, said it has signed an agreement with Spanish company Molecor for distribution of its innovative PVC-O pipes in the Gulf region.

Corys Piping Systems established its business over 40 years ago under the name of Hepworth, which remains today as one of its primary product brands along with Georg Fischer, Wavin and Dacta.

PVC-O pipes are exclusively developed with Molecor innovative technology, which provides maximum molecular orientation. It also offers tremendous benefits in terms of cost, jointing technology, high levels of durability and extremely long lifetime, backed by a 50-year guarantee.

Molecor is a specialist in the manufacture of PVC-Oriented pipes and fittings and in the development of Molecular Orientation technology applied to pressurized water pipes.

The Spanish group, through its continuous R&D process, has created an exclusive system for the manufacture of highly efficient oriented PVC fittings with which the company is able to produce these products with the highest of mechanical properties.

On the key partnership, Maged Makar, General Manager Oman and Regional Director of New Business Development of Corys Piping Systems, said: "We are delighted to sign this agreement with Molecor to offer our customers a product that is sustainable and environmentally friendly across its lifecycle, from production through to installation, use and even beyond to recycling and re-use."

Emphasising the reasons for Corys Piping Systems selection of this technology, Maged said the new technology compliments the company’s vision; it offers significant advantages in terms of hydraulic efficiencies, long-term performance as well as total installed cost savings thanks to its simple push fit installation technique and light weight structure.

Molecor CEO Ignacio Muñoz said: "With the signing of this agreement with Corys Piping Systems, a company with great repute and experience in this sector, Molecor will be able to also provide customers in the Gulf area with PVC-O pipes."

Molecor, he stated, was the only company in the world that produced PVC-O pipes up to DN1200 with pressure classes ranging from 12.5 to 25 bar. Molecor is also the sole producer of PVC-O fittings, he noted.

"Our PVC-O pipes are worldwide renowned for its highest quality, excellent physical and mechanical properties and lowest carbon footprint for the transport of pressurised water," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).