Kuwait - Combined Group Contracting, a leading player in the Arab Gulf's contracting sector, said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for the Wafra Joint Operations (WJO) Gas Export Pipeline project being implemented by Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

The project involves the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of a new export pipeline spanning 65km from WJO to the Kuwaiti company's gas booster station.

The project, valued at KD12.7 million ($42 million), will be completed within a 30-month period.

Earlier, Combined Group Contracting had secured a contract worth KD3.8 million ($12.3 million) for the construction of flow lines for productive well fields and accompanying works in Southeast regions of Kuwait.

In addition to these flow lines, the scope of work includes accompanying works in the country's Southeast regions, said the Kuwaiti contractor in its statement.

The entire work will be completed within a one-year period, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).