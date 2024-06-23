Global investment firm Carlyle will acquire a portfolio of gas-weighted exploration and production (E&P) assets in Italy, Egypt, and Croatia from Energean plc, a London-based firm specializing in Mediterranean resource development, as per a statement.

This transaction, pending customary regulatory approvals, will enhance Carlyle's strategic gas-weighted asset portfolio with expected production equivalent to 47,000 barrels of oil per day.

These assets are situated in regions supportive of new gas development and include well-advanced, large-scale projects.

The portfolio involves interests in Cassiopea, Italy’s largest gas field by reserves, and Abu Qir, a major gas-producing hub in Egypt.

Equity for this acquisition will be provided by the Carlyle International Energy Partners platform, a private equity fund investing in energy opportunities across Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).