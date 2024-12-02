BP is planning to expand its operations in Egypt, focusing on new oil and natural gas explorations across six concessions, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly revealed during a meeting with bp’s CEO Auchincloss.

Madbouly highlighted bp’s commitment to operating in Egypt for 60 years, investing a cumulative $30 billion in the country.

During the meeting, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and bp officials discussed accelerating production timelines from various wells and fields at bp’s concession areas.

Auchincloss said that production from one key well is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

