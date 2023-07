Origin Energy said on Thursday it received A$70 million ($47.67 million) in funding from the federal government to progress the proposed Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub (HVHH).

The first stage of the potential HVHH consists of a 55 megawatt (MW) electrolyser, which is expected to produce up to 5,500 tonnes of green hydrogen per year, Origin said. ($1 = 1.4680 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)