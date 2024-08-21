Australia has approved a new project of solar energy generation, which was described as the “largest solar precinct in the world.”

According to Environment Minister, Tanya Plibersek, “Australia is the world leader in green energy.”

He said the vast solar hub in its remote north would generate massive solar and would include panels, batteries and, eventually, a part of the energy generated would be exported to Singapore.

The project would provide four gigawatts of energy per hour for domestic use, with two more gigawatts sent offshore to Singapore.

Plibersek added that the vast solar farm would generate enough energy to power three million homes and would include panels, batteries and also, a cable linking Australia with Singapore.

The 12,000-hectare (29,650 acre) project, known as SunCable, is in Australia’s sun-soaked Northern Territory and backed by tech billionaire and green activist Mike Cannon-Brookes.

