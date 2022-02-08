The Austrian SAN Group will invest 12 million dirhams ($3.26 million) in setting up a green biotechnology facility in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) through its green hydrogen and farming subsidiary.

SAN Enertech will construct a sustainable hydrogen production unit, plant, and fish farming facility in RAKEZ Al Hamra Industrial Zone, with plans for the facility to serve as a blueprint for regenerative agriculture in the Middle East and Africa region.

Erich Erber, Founder and President of SAN Group said the location in Ras Al Khaimah was the right environment in terms of cost-effectiveness and ease of doing business.

This biotech facility will consist of a research centre, laboratory, desalination plant, green house as well as hydroponic and aquaponic indoor systems. It will generate energy through solar power systems that serves as the source of electricity for all the buildings in the premises. This electricity is used to produce green hydrogen.

