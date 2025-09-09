Saudi oil giant Aramco will be executing 85 projects over the next three years, most of which are currently in the planning phase, reported MEED, citing senior company officials.

These new, expansion and upgrade projects span multiple business domains at Aramco - from core oil and gas production to pipeline networks and civil infrastructure - they stated at the ongoing Future Projects Forum in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

"Award of these projects will translate into hundreds of contract packages located within different regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," remarked Sara Alkhonaiz, the contracts adviser at Aramco’s Project Management Office Department/Market Research Unit, during the conference.

In the oil, gas and petrochemicals sector, Aramco plans to execute 20 projects.

Of these, 17 projects involve oil, gas and refining facilities – specifically upgrades to sulphur recovery units, gas field compression systems and refining units, she stated.

Two major petrochemicals projects have been earmarked for development: the Sasref+ project, part of the large-scale liquids-to-chemicals programme, and an integrated refining and petrochemicals complex that Alkhonaiz did not elaborate on, said the MEED report.

In the offshore domain, Aramco has identified six major projects involving the expansion or upgrade of offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as maintaining offshore potential.

"Additionally, 12 projects are planned in the pipeline division “to support our operations and distribution network," said Alkhonaiz.

These involve upgrades to trunklines and flowlines, pipeline replacements and maintaining onshore potential, she noted.

Aramco’s President and CEO Amin Nasser, in his recent comments after the release of H1 results, had stated that the company will continue to invest in various initiatives, such as new energies and digital innovation with a focus on AI - aiming to leverage its scale, low cost and technological advancements for long-term succes.

The Saudi energy giant intends to advance 53 projects across civil infrastructure, marine and other related business lines.

Of these, 15 projects cover infrastructure development, expansion of residential facilities and upgrades to utilities systems.

Executing these planned projects will generate significant demand for products, equipment and long-lead items, requiring Aramco to launch a large-scale procurement drive, Alkhonaiz said.

The materials required for these projects include: 21,000 km of carbon steel pipes; 2.2 million tonnes of structural steel; 41,000km of cables; 1,700km of transmission lines; 6,000 transformers; 24,000 switchgears; 113 million cu m of fill and compact as well as 3.3 million cu m of concrete, she added.

