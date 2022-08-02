The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (Apicorp), a multilateral financial institution, recorded a net income of $52 million at the end of the first half of 2022, marking a 67% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase.

Apicorp continued its post-pandemic growth with major financial and operational achievements against a backdrop of market volatility and inflation concerns that have sparked significant rates hikes and asset pricing fluctuations globally.

The Corporation’s balance sheet marginally grew by 3% y-o-y to $8.26 billion. Net income from operations grew significantly to $97.9 million in H1 2022 from $40.7million in H1 2021.

Apicorp’s Treasury assets reached $2.9 billion, representing an increase of $712million or 32% y-o-y rise. This was attributed to good opportunity available in money market placements and lower cost of funding for short-term borrowings.

Moreover, Treasury income grew by $31.6million mainly due to restructuring of Treasury investment book and higher gross interest earnings and capital gains from sale of fixed income securities as average price of LIBOR reached 100 bps compared to 18 bps in H1 2021.

Dr Aabed Al-Saadoun, Chairman of the Apicorp Board, said: “Apicorp has continued to deliver robust and consistent results in the first half of 2022, despite growing market volatility and inflation concerns. Our structural and strategic resilience has facilitated exceptional performance in all our business segments as we continue to showcase our economic and community impact and cement our legacy of financing for impact.”

Khalid Ali Al-Ruwaigh, Chief Executive Officer of Apicorp, said: “Even as the global and regional financial markets are facing economic headwinds, Apicorp recorded an increase in balance sheet and income y-o-y during the first six months of 2022. All business units continued to deliver growth showcasing alignment with our growth strategy. The Treasury business unit in particular showcased growth led by better money market performance of our investments. Our goals continue to define our ongoing operational and financial performance as we work towards achieving a balanced energy transition and providing financial services and solutions for the energy of tomorrow.”

Business Line Highlights

Treasury & Capital Markets

The treasury and capital markets portfolio had an exceptional first half due to lucrative opportunities available in money market placements. The unit was the best performer increasing in size in the first six months of 2022 to $2.9 billion and beating budgeted returns to record a gross income of $21.9 million.

Investments

The net income of the Corporation’s equity investment portfolio rose by 41% to reach $30millionin the first half of 2022, buoyed by higher dividend income. Investment assets increased by $25.5milliondue to upward revaluation of certain investments.

Corporate Banking

Corporate banking unit’s assets slipped by 10% to $4.1 billion due to net repayment including secondary market sales. While the gross income rose by 22% y-o-y reaching $74.7millionin H1 2022.

