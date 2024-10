AMEA Power, a subsidiary of the UAE-based AlNowais Investments, is planning to operate its wind farm in Ras Ghareb, Egypt in March 2025, Al Mal News reported.

The project’s total investments amount to around $800 million.

In July, the cabinet approved a proposal from AMEA Power to implement additional renewable energy projects before the summer of 2025.

