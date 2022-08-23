UAE - ALEC Energy and Stantec will draw a roadmap to enable private and public sector organisations to meet and exceed the goals outlined in the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

For this ALEC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, aimed at leveraging the expertise of the two renewable energy leaders and jointly work on projects to establish best practices in buildings design, systems, and services while also offering solutions to Net Zero as applicable to individual undertakings.

A key target of the UAE’s energy agenda is to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix to 50% by the mid of this century, while also increasing consumption efficiency of individuals and corporate by 40%.

Designing a framework

“These goals, while ambitious, are certainly attainable. There however is need for a shift in the mindset of designers, engineers, and architects in the region, as organisations need to be expertly guided through the environmental, economic, and social aspects of decarbonising their business. Through our partnership with Stantec, we will design a framework specifically for the region that will serve as a roadmap towards the UAE’s renewable energy goals,” said Kez Taylor, CEO at ALEC Group.

Under the agreement, ALEC Energy’s proven track record in the implementation of complex solar energy projects, will be complemented by Stantec’s expertise in sustainable design strategies, design enhancement, innovative and renewable technology integration, performance optimisation and cost assessment. Both companies will also jointly share knowledge with the industry and sponsor events, training programmes and workshops with industry stakeholders.

“Meeting the ambitious climate targets set throughout the GCC requires innovation through collaboration,” said Anas Kassem, regional managing director for Stantec’s Middle East operations. “Signing this MoU with ALEC Energy reinforces our commitment to supporting our clients and communities in their efforts to achieving renewable energy goals and securing a sustainable future.”

