Oman - Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the national oil company for the sultanate, has awarded two significant off plot delivery contracts (ODCs) to Omani construction majors - Al Tasnim Enterprises and Galfar Engineering & Contracting.

As per the deal, Al Tasnim company will oversee the South ODC, which encompasses Nimr, Amal, Marmul and Greater Berba, while Galfar will be responsible for the Qarn Alam and Saih Rawl areas, said the company in a statement.

The entire project work will be completed within seven years, it added.

