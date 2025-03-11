ABU DHABI: Building on the successful completion of a transformative proof-of-concept phase, AIQ – a Presight company – announced a landmark US$340 million contract with ADNOC to deploy ENERGYai and associated AI solutions across ADNOC’s upstream value chain.

The three-year contract will see ENERGYai and a suite of related AI solutions rolled out across ADNOC’s upstream operations, driving optimisation and efficiency.

Built on 70 years of proprietary data and knowledge, ENERGYai combines large language model (LLM) technology with cutting-edge agentic AI, which is trained for specific workflows across ADNOC’s upstream value chain.

ENERGYai brings a new level of efficiency and precision to critical tasks, from seismic analysis to geological modeling and real-time process monitoring, reducing time for essential business processes from months to days, minimising cost, and emissions in the process.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO, said, “ADNOC is on a mission to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company, maximising the potential of AI to drive efficiency and value creation across our operations. We look forward to working with AIQ to scale ENERGYai across the upstream business, consolidating our position as a responsible and reliable supplier of energy to global markets, delivering the energy system of the future.”

ENERGYai will use large language models to enable engineers to “talk” to ADNOC’s proprietary data, maximising individual productivity, delivering new insights and opportunities.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director, AIQ, said, “This contract marks a defining moment for AIQ. In partnership with ADNOC, we have developed a world-first agentic AI solution that is scalable across the entire energy value chain and has the potential to transform the industry as we know it. We are proud to see ENERGYaimove from a successful proof-of-concept to full deployment, enabling ADNOC to unlock unparalleled efficiencies, reduce carbon intensity, and advance their sustainability ambitions. This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, high-impact AI solutions that not only meet the challenges of today but also shape the future of energy.”

Developed by AIQ with ADNOC experts, in collaboration with G42 and Microsoft, ENERGYai will integrate best-in-class technologies, including Azure cloud stack, agentic AI platform functionality, Open Subsurface Data Universe framework (OSDU), and OpenAI models.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said, “We congratulate AIQ on signing this landmark agreement with ADNOC. As the major shareholder of AIQ, we are incredibly proud to see this partnership come to life, and we remain committed to supporting AIQ’s growth as it continues to drive innovation and create lasting value for the energy industry and our shareholders. Agentic AI is widely recognised by experts as the future of AI development and integration. Here in the UAE, through Presight’s collaboration with AIQ and ADNOC, we are not just predicting the future, we are creating it with applied intelligence today. ENERGYai is a world-leading solution that will set the benchmark for innovation and excellence in agentic AI."

The first operational, scalable version of ENERGYai is expected to be completed in mid-2025. This version will include five fully operational AI agents covering tasks within subsurface operations and will be test-deployed across several upstream assets, with plans to scale its application to thousands of additional wells.

Over the three-year contract term, AIQ will complete the roll out of ENERGYai to all ADNOC’s upstream assets, comprising more than 28 producing fields, including some of the world’s largest and least carbon intensive oilfields.