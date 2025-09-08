ADNOC today welcomed Ministerial Decisions No. 229 and 230 of 2025 issued by the Ministry of Finance, providing greater clarity for businesses operating in Free Zones and engaging in energy and commodity trading. The measures reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for energy and commodity markets.

The decisions are expected to strengthen ADNOC’s trading and financial operations, supporting growth across physical and digital trading platforms, improving valuation transparency, and enhancing cross-border operational efficiency. By clarifying qualifying activities, including commodity trading, treasury services, and intra-group financing, the measures support ADNOC’s continued expansion while aligning with national policy priorities.

Khaled Al Zaabi, Group Chief Financial Officer of ADNOC, said: “ADNOC welcomes the Ministry of Finance’s decisions, which provide regulatory certainty and support ADNOC’s growth across trading and financial operations. These updates will accelerate the growth of our trading operations while reinforcing the UAE’s ambition to be a globally competitive energy and commodity trading hub, underpinned by stability, transparency, and investor confidence.”

The measures are expected to positively impact ADNOC’s trading and financial operations across multiple areas. The broadened scope of qualifying commodities, including industrial chemicals and environmental products, aligns with ADNOC’s expanding portfolio and supports growth across both physical and digital trading platforms.

Ahmad bin Thalith, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Global Trading, said: “These measures represent a meaningful step forward in shaping a more agile and investor-friendly trading landscape. By refining the rules around commodity trading and Free Zone activities, the Ministry is unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

The formal recognition of related-party treasury services enhances certainty for internal financing and cross-entity collaboration. In addition, recognition of Price Reporting Agencies strengthens consistency in valuation, pricing mechanisms, and financial reporting, enabling greater transparency and agility across ADNOC’s global trading footprint.

Together, these updates provide a foundation for ADNOC’s trading businesses to operate more efficiently, expand globally, and capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

ADNOC’s trading businesses, ADNOC Trading and ADNOC Global Trading, have rapidly expanded since their launch in 2020, supporting ADNOC’s broader transformation and enabling the company to optimize value from every barrel. With a growing network of trading offices in Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Geneva, ADNOC continues to scale its global reach and develop UAE talent to lead in international commodity markets.