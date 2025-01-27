ABU DHABI -- ADNOC Gas plc today announced the signing of a $450 million (AED1.653 billion) three-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with JERA Global Markets Pte. Ltd.

The agreement reaffirms ADNOC Gas' position as a reliable global supplier of clean energy while supporting Japan's energy requirements.

The LNG will be supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility, which has a production capacity of approximately 6.0 million tons per annum (mtpa).

As the world's third longest-operating LNG plant, Das Island has shipped over 3,500 LNG cargoes worldwide since beginning operations.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said, "This agreement builds on the robust UAE-Japan energy relationship and decades of collaboration between ADNOC Gas and JERA solidifying our shared commitment to ensuring energy security and enabling a lower-carbon future.

We will continue to support Japan’s energy needs and reinforce our position as a reliable partner in the global LNG market.”

Kazunori Kasai, Chief Optimisation Officer, JERA Co., Inc. and Chairman, JERA Global Markets, said, “As a utility-backed trader, JERA Global Markets’ purpose is to provide energy security to the communities that we serve.

This supply agreement with our long-standing partner ADNOC Gas reflects the active measures we take to ensure that our global portfolio remains diverse, flexible, and competitive.”

As a lower-carbon energy source, LNG plays a critical role in global efforts to transition to cleaner energy solutions. This agreement aligns with both companies’ ambitions to advance sustainable energy practices.

ADNOC Gas’ Das Island LNG facilities have been supplying LNG to Japanese energy companies for 48 years.

This latest agreement, building upon a similar 2023 supply agreement, further cements the legacy of collaboration between the UAE and Japan, reflecting ADNOC Gas' role as a preferred LNG supplier to key global markets.

