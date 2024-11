Enersol, a joint venture set up between the UAE’s ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi to pursue acquisitions, has agreed to acquire a 95% equity stake in the US-based Deep Well Services (DWS), for approximately $223 million.

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, would be on a cash-free, debt-free basis, excluding transaction fees and expenses.

DWS specialises in several advanced technologies and services within the energy sector.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

