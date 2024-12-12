ABU DHABI - ADNOC Distribution announced today the launch of ARIF, an advanced AI-powered chatbot dedicated to investor relations, during Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

The tool demonstrates the company’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance investor engagement and transparency.

Meaning “knowing” or “informed” in Arabic, ARIF gives current and prospective ADNOC Distribution investors access to financial insights, performance updates and strategic information in an intuitive and interactive way.

ARIF supports natural language queries in both English and Arabic, ensuring 24/7 access for a diverse investor base.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, “ARIF’s launch underscores our commitment to innovation across our business. By combining the power of AI with our dedication to transparency, we are delivering a powerful resource for investors to gain deeper insights into our growth journey and make better-informed decisions.”

ARIF goes beyond traditional database-driven chatbots by providing dynamic responses to investor queries. It can compute custom financial ratios by synthesising performance metrics, instantly analyse growth indicators and provide updates on ADNOC Distribution’s strategy, equity story and sustainability initiatives.

ARIF’s outputs are derived exclusively from verified company information, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the insights provided.

While currently focused on investor relations, ARIF is designed to evolve. Planned updates will expand its capabilities, transforming it into a comprehensive digital assistant for retail, business-to-business and other stakeholders. This aligns with ADNOC Distribution’s broader strategy of enhancing customer experiences across its value chain.

ARIF is one of ADNOC Distribution’s portfolio of over 20 AI-enabled initiatives, demonstrating the company’s ambitions to integrate advanced digital technologies across its operations. These initiatives drive exceptional customer experiences, enhance operational efficiency, and support top-line growth, while also supporting sustainability efforts such as reducing carbon emissions.

Embracing innovation and AI reinforces ADNOC Distribution’s position as the UAE’s leading fuel distributor, mobility retailer and convenience store operator, while delivering long-term value for shareholders.