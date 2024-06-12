Celeros have been chosen to supply two high pressure injection packages to Adnoc for carbon capture and storage (CCS) at its existing Habshan gas plant.

Incorporating advanced pump technology from ClydeUnion Pumps brand, these supercritical CO2 injection packages will be among the world’s largest.

The project is part of Adnoc’s planned $15 billion decarbonization investment in low-carbon solutions with the aim of decarbonizing their operations to reach Net Zero by 2050.

Tommy Kassem, our Chief Commercial Officer, explains: "We are proud to support our valued customer Adnoc as they embark on this pioneering project to decarbonize their oil and gas operations and accelerate the energy transition. The ClydeUnion Pumps team at Celeros FT has the engineering expertise in high pressure pump applications to develop the advanced carbon capture and storage solutions that companies like Adnoc require to reduce climate change impacts and secure a cleaner future for all.”

The CCS project is one of the largest in the MENA region, and Adnoc’s first for its oil and gas operations. It is designed to achieve a CCS capability of five million tonnes per annum by 2030. Celeros pump packages will handle the captured supercritical CO2 from the Adnoc Gas (AG) Habshan facility and transport it by dedicated pipeline to the Bab Far North Full Field Development CO2 Storage Hub, which will serve as a junction point to receive supercritical CO2 from different suppliers and divert it to consumers within the Bab Far North FFD.

The two high pressure injection packages are part of the initial phase of the development. They will feature our high pressure BB5 pump technology and include electric motors, variable frequency drives (VFDs), dry gas seal and dry gas seal systems. Each pump train will be capable of injecting 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per annum, which equates to the carbon emissions of more than 326,000 vehicles. The skidded packages will be assembled and string tested at our flagship ClydeUnion Pumps site in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane Moynihan, Celeros FT’s Regional Director-Middle East, concludes: “This CCS project for Adnoc demonstrates how we apply our global capabilities to deliver pioneering solutions for our customers. Our team in Scotland are contributing their vast experience in the design of BB5 pumps to adapt the technology for supercritical CO2 injection, and our Middle East team will provide the technical skills locally to support Adnoc through the commissioning and installation of the pump injection packages at the Habshan gas plant.” --OGN/TradeArabia News Service

