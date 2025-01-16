ABU DHABI - ADNOC and AIQ announced today the successful proof-of-concept trial of ENERGYai, the world's first-of-its-kind agentic artificial intelligence (AI) solution tailored for the energy sector.

ENERGYai integrates a 70-billion-parametre large language model (LLM) with over 50 years of ADNOC's knowledge and petabytes of its proprietary data to drive optimisation and efficiency across the company's operations.

The 90-day proof-of-concept trial demonstrated that ENERGYai's agentic AI – AI' agents' that are trained in specific tasks across the energy value chain – can deliver significant improvements in the pace and accuracy of upstream exploration through rapid, precise and detailed seismic survey analysis, alongside relevant, actionable insights to support production optimisation at ADNOC's existing wells.

ENERGYai was able to deliver its insights in intuitive, natural language, enabling engineers to interact with it effectively and easily.

The results of the trial delivered promising real-world results, including a 70 percent improvement in accuracy in major seismic interpretation aspects and significant improvements in advanced reservoir monitoring and anomaly detection.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO, said, "The successful completion of this proof of concept for ENERGYai has shown extremely promising results, and has confirmed the potential of the solution to be a powerhouse for value creation and sustainable energy production.

"Building on this initial achievement, ENERGYai will leverage petabytes of data to better empower our people and future-proof ADNOC, as we work to become the world's most AI-enabled energy company."

The ENERGYai trial also showed promising results in enhancing data quality, as it vastly improved the reliability and usability of operational data inputs by detecting errors, standardising formats and enriching datasets.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ, said, "This milestone was made possible through close alignment between ADNOC subject matter experts, the expertise of 100+ specialists, and the establishment of robust and secure AI infrastructure. These factors lay the foundation for even greater accomplishments in the forthcoming phases."

Following the successful proof of concept, the first operational, scalable version of ENERGYai is expected to be completed in H1 2025.

This version will include five fully operational AI agents covering tasks within subsurface operations and will be test-deployed across a number of upstream assets, with plans to scale its application to thousands of additional wells.