The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced a strategic partnership with Schneider Electric to advance Abu Dhabi’s industrial and sustainability priorities.

Announced during the “Make it in the Emirates” forum 2025, the partnership supports Abu Dhabi’s push to lead the advancement of digitalisation, energy efficiency, and Emirati talent development in future-oriented, export-driven industries.

Schneider Electric will leverage its expertise in smart manufacturing and digitalisation to enable Abu Dhabi-based industrial players to improve operational efficiency, reduce emissions and deepen integration with global supply chains. It will also support the deployment of energy management solutions, furthering efforts to drive the industrial sector’s energy transition.

The collaboration aligns with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), which aims to double the manufacturing sector’s contribution to AED172 billion by 2031.

With non-oil sectors now comprising 54.7 percent of the emirate’s GDP, industrial development remains central to Abu Dhabi’s diversification priorities.

Both parties will co-develop programmes to train and upskill Emirati talent in digital and industrial competencies, while also co-funding training opportunities for Emirati graduates, equipping the local workforce with the digital and industrial skills required for next-generation manufacturing.

As part of the collaboration, Schneider Electric and ADIO will support local manufacturers in implementing smart factory solutions through Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) assessments and proof-of-concepts. These efforts will drive productivity, data-driven operations and long-term competitiveness across the industrial sector.

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at ADIO, said, “Abu Dhabi is setting a new benchmark for industrial development, one grounded in sustainability, intelligence and global competitiveness. Our partnership with Schneider Electric is about embedding future capabilities in the heart of our economy, ensuring Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector continues to thrive for years to come.”

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric, stated, “Our collaboration with ADIO reflects a strategic combination of vision and capability. By joining forces with ADIO, we’re strengthening the business case for advanced manufacturing in the UAE, which allows us to support our customers in their digital transformation journey, improving efficiency and nurturing the talent needed to sustain long-term growth.”