Abu Dhabi Ports Company (AD Ports) signed an agreement with Nimex Terminals valued at more than 30 billion AED ($8.17 billion) to establish the UAE’s first private-sector LNG and LPG terminal hubs, the company said on Tuesday.

The two facilities will be developed in phases over five years. Under the agreements, AD Ports will invest up to 1.3 billion dirhams to develop the required infrastructure, including dredging and jetty development, while Nimex Terminals will invest up to 2.6 billion dirhams in advanced LNG and LPG storage tanks and related construction. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

