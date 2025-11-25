ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a global enabler of integrated trade, transport, industry, and logistics solutions, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar), a global clean energy leader, have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate on the development and delivery of offshore wind projects.

Under the agreement, the companies will identify opportunities where AD Ports Group can serve as a key partner and contractor for Masdar global offshore wind initiatives.

The parties will jointly determine technical requirements for Masdar projects and identify where AD Ports Group can deploy its extensive technical and logistical capabilities, including the provision and fabrication of substations, onshore and offshore logistics solutions, subsea services, and maintenance and operations support, to meet project needs effectively and with cost efficiencies.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “Utilising AD Ports Group’s integrated maritime and logistics capabilities, and years of experience in complex projects, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the technical solutions and operational excellence required for Masdar’s large-scale offshore wind projects. Leveraging our combined strengths, we have an opportunity to accelerate the deployment of sustainable, innovative, and technologically advanced offshore wind solutions.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “Masdar is a global leader in offshore wind, and we are committed to driving development in a sector that is critical to clean energy transformation. Through partnerships like this agreement with AD Ports Group, we can expand our reach and deliver impact at greater scale, helping countries around the world to achieve their clean energy objectives. We look forward to working closely with AD Ports Group to leverage our combined expertise and experience to help meet growing clean energy needs.”

Offshore wind is a vital pillar of the global energy transformation, with turbines located in the ocean able to harness stronger and more consistent winds to deliver reliable high energy yields. Masdar has developed and is operating several landmark offshore wind projects in Europe, including the 476-megawatt (MW) Baltic Eagle project in Germany and the 1.4-gigawatt (GW) East Anglia THREE project in the UK, demonstrating the viability and scalability of this technology.

The collaboration between AD Ports Group and Masdar is aligned with the UAE’s national vision for economic diversification and sustainable development. By harnessing advanced maritime infrastructure, integrated logistics networks, and technical expertise, the partnership aims to set a new benchmark for offshore wind deployment.