Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced that it has received bids from four major utility developer consortiums for the Al-Haer Independent Sewage Treatment plant (ISTP).

These include Spanish infrastructure majors Acciona and GS Inima (in consortium with Saudi groups Tawzea and Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies respectively) and Belgian-French construction group Besix with Miahona Company in addition to a Saudi developer consortium of Alfanar and Civil Works Company.

Located in Riyadh Province, the Al Haer plant will boast a total capacity of 200,000 cu m per day once it starts the commercial operation during the third quarter of 2026.

SWPC pointed out that the winning developer consortium will be responsible for the development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, implementation, ownership, operation, maintenance and transfer of the sewage plant.

Earlier TradeArabia had reported that a total of 39 utility project developers had expressed their interests in the key Saudi project and of these 24 had made it to the prequalification stage.

The big names included Spanish heavyweights Cobra and Copasa as well as French utility specialists Saur Sas and Suez International and Mumbai-based ESG-focused water utility Vishvaraj Environment in addition to Chinese groups Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment and Everbright Water Investment.

Of these prequalified bidders, 19 were Saudi firms with the list led by Ajlan & Bros; Marafiq; SETE Energy Saudia for Industrial Projects; Lamar Saudi United; Mowah, Jinluo Water Company and Tamasuk Holding Company. Regional players Metito Utilities and Utico too were part of the race, it added.

For the project, KPMG Professional Services are acting as financial and lead advisor to SWPC, while White & Case are the legal advisors and Future Water and Power Consulting the technical advisors.

