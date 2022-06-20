National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a wholly-owned unit of Abu Dhabi-based National Marine Dredging Company, has secured contracts worth $673.2 million from Saudi oil giant Aramco for two of its key projects - Jafurah Development Programme and MNIF 14 Jackets project in the kingdom.

Jafurah is a key component of Aramco’s unconventional gas programme, which will help contribute to greenhouse gas emissions avoidance in the domestic energy sector.

With an estimated 200 trillion standard cubic feet of gas in place, the Jafurah basin hosts the largest liquid-rich shale gas play in the Middle East.

Last year in November, Aramco had begun the development of the vast Jafurah unconventional gas field. It had even awarded subsurface and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts worth $10 billion for its development.

Aramco had awarded a $460.2 million contract for the Jafurah development project, while the MNIF 14 Jackets project deal is worth $213 million, stated NPCC in its filing to Abu Dhabi bourse ADX.

This is NPCC's second big contract win from Saudi Aramco after its snapping of the multi-billion Zuluf incremental project deal.

TradeArabia had in January reported that NPCC had secured two sizeable offshore contracts worth AED8.2 billion ($2.23 billion) from Aramco for the Zuluf project.

The contract award involves two packages for Zuluf, a giant offshore oil field located in the Arabian Gulf, approximately 240km north of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

Owned and operated by Saudi Aramco, the Zuluf field is undergoing a major expansion to add 550,000 to 600,000 bpd of oil. The NPCC work is due for completion in 2025.-TradeArabia News Service

