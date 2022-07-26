UAE-based Dana Gas confirmed on Tuesday that rockets had targeted its site in Iraq on Monday night.

The fresh attacks, the fourth on the energy firm's facilities since June this year, caused no disruption or damage.

In a bourse filing on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the company said two small rockets landed within the Khor Mor Block in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

"There were no injuries and production operations continue as normal," the energy firm said.

The company had previously reported at least three rocket strikes on its facilities in June.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

