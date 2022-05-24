Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed agreements with UK energy major BP and Masdar, UAE's renewable energy company, to develop green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as the oil producer seeks to develop clean fuels in line with energy transition strategy.

The cooperation agreements related to BP's HyGreen Teesside, a large-scale green hydrogen production facility in the UK. ADNOC and BP will begin the design phase of the H2Teesside low-carbon hydrogen project, while Masdar and BP signed an MOU to potentially collaborate on the green hydrogen project which will be powered by offshore wind.

This will be ADNOC's first investment in the UK, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

ADNOC, BP and Masdar will also explore production of SAF in the UAE using solar-to-green hydrogen and municipal waste gasification, leveraging the capabilities of the UAE’s Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre) and Etihad Airways.

The partnership agreements build upon the strategic framework agreements signed during the 2021 visit to the UK by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com