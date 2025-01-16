The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has said its revenue projection for 2025 fiscal year is not ready.

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the oil giant, Malam Mele Kyari made the disclosure on Wednesday during his presentation before the joint committee on Finance of both Chambers at the National Assembly complex.

He said the projection will be revealed after the meeting of board of directors of the company in two weeks time.

Kyari however declared that the company remitted N10trillion to the federation account as at September, 2024.

He assured the lawmakers that the NNPCL would conduct a forensic audit on money spent by it for stabilization of price of Petrol from January to September 2024 and uninterrupted supply of the product.

He said: “Until 1st October 2024, NNPCL as mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), acted as the supply of last resort on fuel supply which requires forensic audit to know how much NNPCL is being owed or owing any agency.

“Our transactional account is very transparent which is published on yearly basis , making NNPCL , the only company in Nigeria noted for that and also the highest tax payer in the country as well as highest payer of royalty and dividends to share holders as a commercial national oil companies.”

In his presentation, the Managing Director of Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho said NPA remitted N753billion into consolidated revenue fund and projected N997billion for 2025 fiscal year.

Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Sani Musa and his colleague, Honourable James Faleke however, jerked up the projected revenue for 2025 from N997billion to N1.75trillion.

In their individual remarks, they premised their position on the need to maximize revenue from the 56 sources available to the NPA.

