Qatar has awarded an ambitious QR5.4 billion ($1.48 billion) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) contract for the development, design, build, finance and procurement of a 150,000 cu m/day sewage treatment works (STW) project.

The deal was awarded by Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) to a consortium of Metito, Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Company and Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC). The project is located in the areas of Al Wakrah and Al Wukair and marks the country’s first sewage treatment PPP project.

The consortium's scope will involve the design, construction, and delivery of KAHRAMAA facilities, including a primary substation, initial commissioning, performance acceptance testing, and 25 years of operations and maintenance.

Historic project

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior attended the signing ceremony for this historic project. He stated that the initiative of signing the contract of Al Wakrah and Al Wukair STW project is a culmination of the state's efforts to consolidate the partnership between the public and private sectors, on the one hand, and attract and stimulate local and foreign investments on the other.

This step also reflects the confidence that the state ties to the ability of the private sector to work side by side with the government sector to complete significant development projects in various fields, including infrastructure and water treatment projects.

Commenting on the contract award, Mutaz Ghandour, Chairman and CEO Metito, said: "For decades, we have witnessed Qatar investing heavily to improve economic, social, human, and environmental outcomes for the country and this project is yet another milestone in this progressive journey. Metito has been closely working with its Qatari stakeholders, developing projects since 1987, and being awarded this contract alongside our partners is a great honour and a testament of our commitment to play a leading role in enabling Qatar to achieve its ambitious water agenda.”

Qatar's 2030 Vision

The Al Wakrah and Al Wukair STW project will contribute to achieving Qatar's 2030 Vision to streamline water consumption and encourage the use of unconventional water resources.

Abdul Aziz Al Attiya, Chairman of Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Company, said: “We are the largest shareholder in this consortium, which means providing an effective contribution to the capital, in addition to our decades-long experience working within Qatar. We are proud to be awarded this contract under a public-private partnership for the next 25 years, with the local and global expertise that our consortium has.”

Rami Ghandour, Managing Director Metito, added: "We are delighted to work in partnership with the Qatari government and our partners on this historic project. Impact investment is a key principle for Metito and its an honor to lead on a project that supports Qatar’s efforts to develop and implement a sustainable drainage infrastructure across the country.”

$1bn to be invested by Metito

“Metito & partners will be investing the equity required, and Metito will be integrating the latest technologies as we invest close to $1 billion. Through our experts, access to global resources, and extensive knowledge of the local Qatari requirements and specifications, we are confident we are absolutely the right partner to develop this strategic project,” concluded Ghandour.

Meshary Al-Judaimi, Group Head – Principal Investment at GIC stated: "In line with its strategy to focus on sectors with high added value to the economies of the region, GIC has chosen the development of utilities and infrastructure projects as one of the most important sectors. There is no doubt that the state of Qatar, through the Public Works Authority, has demonstrated its ability to attract international, regional, and local private enterprises for the development of this important project."

Walid Oraby, Metito Qatar Executive Director, added: “With a local workforce of over 2,200 employees and extensive operations in Qatar, we are very familiar with the local water sector and its challenges. Our understanding of local requirements backed by our strong engineering capabilities, and innovative technologies, will enable us to deliver a world-class project fitting of Qatar. We have worked extensively with Ashghal before, and we are excited for the opportunity to design and deliver this long-term sustainable project along with our partners."

