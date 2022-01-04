Cairo – Egypt's furniture exports increased by 7% year-on-year (YoY) to $236 million during the first 11 months (11M) of 2021, compared to $219 million.

In November alone, the country's furniture exports decreased by 36% to $17.26 million from $26.85 million during the same month in 2020, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) cited a report by the Egyptian Furniture Export Council.

The biggest hike was in March 2021, when Egyptian furniture exports jumped by 211% to $27.29 million from $8.76 million in the same month last year.

Saudi Arabia topped Egypt's furniture export destinations with a value of $58 million in the January-November 2021 period, acquiring 24.5% of the total exports.

The UAE followed with $31 million worth of furniture exports from Egypt, accounting for 13.1% of the total.

