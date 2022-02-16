PHOTO
Wasla is planning to accelerate the platform's expansion in emerging markets as well as introduce more features and products such as ‘buy now pay later.’
Founded in 2019 by Serag Meneassy, Taymour Sabry, and Mahmoud El Said, Wasla claims to be the first emerging markets mobile web browser and desktop extension that helps users save money, pay securely, and gain access to flexible financing.
