Cairo - EgyptAir intends to operate a direct flight line between Cairo and Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ahram Gate reported on Monday.

Egypt’s flag carrier seeks to widen its operations into the African continent in different fields of air transport, the newspaper cited Amr Abu Elenein, Chairman of EgyptAir Holding Company.

During its visit to Egypt, an official delegation of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Democratic Republic of Congo toured the aircraft engine maintenance complex at EgyptAir Maintenance and Engineering.

It is worth noting that EgyptAir operated its first green service flight last Saturday, 22 January, which headed to the French capital.