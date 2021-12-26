ArabFinance: Egypt will reveal the expected electricity selling prices for electric cars that are set to be applied as of January, according to Egypts Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker.

Shaker said that the price of kilowatt-hours for electric cars that will be charged from home will be the same as the segments of the domestic use of power.

He noted that charging electric cars up to 22 kilowatt hours will be at a cost of 169 piasters per kilowatt hour, for places where shipping companies are exempted from paying to use the place.

The price will be 186 piasters per kilowatt hour in places where shipping companies are obligated to pay for the use of the place.

Shaker pointed out that the cost of charging an electric car up to 50 kilowatt hours of continuous current is 375 piasters per kilowatt hour, noting that charging electric cars from home will be the same as the prices of the announced segments of the home sector, according to the plan to lift the subsidy until July 2025.