ArabFinance: The Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development has raised its growth forecast for the Egyptian economy in fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022 to over 6%, versus the previous forecast of 5.6%, planning minister Hala El Saeed said in an interview with Bloomberg Asharq.

The quarterly growth divs of FY 2021/2022 are better than the forecast, El Saeed added, pointing out that the actual divs will be announced by mid-February.

The minister has not mentioned the sectors that might have impacted the increase in the economic growth forecast for FY 2021/2022.

It is worth noting that Egypts economy recorded a growth rate of 2% during the second quarter (Q2) of FY 2020/2020 and around 1.35% in the first half (H1) of the same FY.

Egypt's draft budget for FY 2022/2023 targets economic growth of 5.7%.