UAE - Nurturing a digital-first mindset among students, the UAE Ministry of Education and e& (formerly Etisalat Group) are partnering to use next-generation digital tools, including AI (artificial intelligence), in schools.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during Gitex Global 2023 to develop and offer state-of-the-art computer science education and integrating AI tools and mechanisms in the educational sector.

“Together, through our work with Code.org earlier this year and now in partnership with the Ministry of Education, we are charting the course for the UAE to maintain its leadership in global digital education,” noted Dena AlMansoori, group chief human resources officer at e&.

“This collaboration goes beyond embedding technology into education; it's about nurturing a digital-first mindset,” AlMansoori added.

Mohammed Al Ali, director of the Information Technology Department at the Ministry of Education, and AlMansoori signed the MoU in the presence of Dr Mohamed Al Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, and Hatem Dowidar, GCEO, e&.

