The Ministry of Education (MoE) concluded its participation in the G20 Education Working Group meeting, the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

The meeting was hosted by the Republic of India from 19th to 22nd June under the theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and his accompanying delegation, participated in the Education Ministers’ Meeting, in addition to the Education Working Group meetings held throughout the year. They also held bilateral meetings with educational sector leaders from Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. These meetings focused on ways to enhance cooperation between member countries of the Education Working Group in the field of education.

Dr. Al Falasi stated in his speech in the Education Ministers’ Meeting that the UAE adopts a robust strategy to improve the educational system, ensuring the country’s commitment to adopting the four pillars of education championed by the Education Working Group that aim to shape the future of education. These include foundational learning, promoting inclusiveness through technology-based education, building capabilities for the future labour market, and enhancing cooperation and innovation in scientific research in the country.

He emphasised that the Ministry of Education will continue to work and collaborate with all relevant bodies and partners at the regional and international levels, foremost of which is the G20, to devise solid educational policies and improve the educational system globally with the aim of making education accessible to all.

In regard to the role of education in combating climate change, Dr. Al Falasi said, “As the UAE gears up to host COP28, the Ministry of Education has launched several initiatives to drive positive change and bolster sustainable education. Most recently we introduced the Green Education Partnership Roadmap, in collaboration with UNESCO and UNICEF. It aims to be a working document that countries across the globe can tailor, adapt to, and benefit from in educating students and teachers about climate change. The roadmap focuses on building environment-friendly curricula and schools, and training educators to nurture the next generation of sustainability champions.

“This COP28 summit will also witness the hosting the first Education Pavilion in COP history, which will enable policy makers and educational stakeholders to share experiences, resources, and solutions in the field of sustainability education while supporting efforts to achieve sustainable development,” he added.