The UAE Ministry of Culture & Youth has launched the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity to strengthen the UAE's commitment to its cultural and creative sectors, leveraging opportunities to invest in creative professionals who play an integral role in the nation's collective efforts towards building a sustainable creative economy for future generations.

The programme aims to assist UAE talent with funding towards developing projects that contribute to their creative, intellectual and professional growth, while enhancing visibility of the nation's cultural and creative industries across regional and international platforms.

The open call for applications will officially begin on 3rd August 2023.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said, "Today marks another significant step towards increasing awareness and developing the skills and capabilities of the creative talent among UAE Nationals on a local and global scale. The National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity embodies the Ministry's vision and the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries by exemplifying the UAE's unwavering commitment to increasing the socioeconomic impact and value of our cultural and creative product, as we provide talent with support that will help bring their creative and intellectual ideas to life.

In line with the UAE's vision and leadership, the Ministry of Culture & Youth acknowledges individuals' significant role in driving these sectors while preserving the UAE's National identity and heritage." His Excellency added.

This new grant program focuses on funding projects and opportunities that fall within seven main fields: Books and Literature, Music, Film and TV, Performing Arts and Theatre, Visual Arts and Design, Video Games and Cultural Heritage.

The programme offers grants in four categories, catering to the specific needs of creatives: Creation and Production Grant (Up to AED100,000). This grant will finance the production of new and original artistic and creative works across various mediums, such as film, music, performances, and video games. It supports projects demonstrating artistic excellence, creative appeal, and a unique vision or concept.

The second is the Distribution and Local Participations Grant (Up to AED80,000); this grant supports promoting, distributing, and publishing creative projects to increase visibility for locally produced artworks and creative projects. It also aims to encourage creatives to participate in local opportunities and events by supporting associated participation costs.

The third is the Capacity Development Grant (Up to AED50,000), which aims to support the professional growth of applicants by supporting unique learning opportunities that upskill and enhance creatives' skills and talent through short courses, residencies, specialised training from recognised institutions and similar development opportunities.

The fourth is the International Travel and Mobility Grant (Up to AED50,000). This grant supports creatives to participate in international events and opportunities by funding costs of travel, accommodation, and participation to represent the UAE on global platforms. It aims to increase the global presence of the UAE's creative sector and can cover associated fees for participation in festivals, exhibitions, international collaborations, and more.

UAE National creatives are encouraged to apply through the Ministry's website, which opens from 3rd to 31st August 2023.