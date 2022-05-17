Riyadh - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's education has enhanced its pioneering status globally, realizing the 17th rank globally in the field of citation of research outcomes according to the recently launched 2021 SCImago Ranking, compared with the 21st rank in 2020 and the 26th rank in 2018 in the same field.

This achievement comes thanks to the support of the wise leadership and the efforts of the Ministry of Education in supporting faculty members and researchers, enhancing the quality of scientific research, and the initiatives and projects that are under the supervision of the ministry with Saudi universities.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia advanced in the SCImago Ranking to 22nd globally in the number of research outcomes, while it achieved the 25th rank in 2020 and ranked 32nd in 2018 in the same field.

SCImago Ranking for countries is considered among the most important academic rankings at the international level, where it classifies countries annually and thoroughly since 1996 based on their research outcomes and citation and other relevant sub-indicators.