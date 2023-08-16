Riyadh: The third edition of the "Internal Audit Leadership" program, one of the most important programs empowering leaders in the business sector, was launched today. This cooperation is between the Saudi Institute of Internal Auditors and Harvard Business and Publishing University.



The third edition of the Internal Audit Leadership Program complements the efforts made in the previous two editions, which saw the graduation of more than 120 program participants.



The Saudi Institute of Internal Auditors is keen to provide the most recent programs in accordance with the highest standards of the International Institute of Internal Auditing and transfer them through its programs provided with its partners.