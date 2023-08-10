Riyadh: The Saudi Logistics Academy is now an approved Certiport authorized testing center that has been granted authorization to offer Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) certification training, equipping individuals with the skills needed to proficiently use Microsoft Office.

The authorization is testimony to the academy's relentless efforts to strengthen local competencies and help them obtain certifications needed in the labor market, and that helps increase workforce efficiency.



The 90-course hours needed to obtain the MOS certification, which equals three intensive courses, is held at the academy's headquarters.



The MOS certification guarantees that individuals are capable of performing their tasks according to globally recognized performance standards and is bound to help their career pathway.



The training is an effective tool for evaluating skills and knowledge through its project-based exams and pragmatic exercises that help one better understand software programs.