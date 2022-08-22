Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has progressed in the education, research, and innovation indicators per the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022 report, issued by the Global Competitiveness Center of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), a reflection of the leadership’s support for the education sector at all levels.

The Kingdom’s ranking jumped to the 24th position in the report, compared to 32 in 2021, and advanced four positions in the education indicator, bringing the Kingdom to the 37th position compared to 41 last year, in addition to advancing two steps in the scientific infrastructure indicator, garnering the 30th position this year compared to the 32nd position in 2021. This achievement contributed to the Kingdom’s progress in the infrastructure indicators, one of the main indexes of the report, as the Kingdom made it to the 34th position compared to 36 last year, maintaining an upward trajectory since 2018.



The Kingdom’s education sector achieved advanced results in education, research, and innovation indicators on the global competitiveness indicators this year, as the Kingdom advanced nine places in the university education achievements index ranking 28th in 2022 compared to 37 last year.

The Kingdom also jumped to 31st place this year in the global rankings of universities, which relates to the classification of "Times Higher Education" magazine for world universities, compared to the 39th position in 2021, in addition to reaching the 26th position in the intellectual property rights index during 2022 compared to the 30th rank last year.