Doha - Qatar University signed a cooperation agreement with Microsoft Qatar on the transformation of education.

The agreement aims to enhance the capabilities of students and faculty members, and to enable them with the tools and skills that support the use of the power of advanced technology to accomplish more achievements.

The agreement was signed by Vice President for Administrative and Financial Affairs of the University Dr. Khaled Al Khater and General Manager of Microsoft Qatar Lana Khalaf, during a ceremony held in the university building in the presence of a number of officials from both parties.

The agreement aims to support the digital transformation journey of Qatar University by implementing the basic pillars of the Microsoft Education Transformation Agreement framework for higher education, represented in protecting the electronic environment of the university campus, taking advantage of new technologies to provide innovative teaching and learning experiences, and adopting the use of smart technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing to accelerate the achievements of scientific research, in addition to the most important pillar, which is the success of students.

