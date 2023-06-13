Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) yesterday announced the spinoff of its third faculty-led startup named, SpaceVision Digital Solutions LLC.

The spin-off was founded by Dr. Khalid Naji, Dean of QU’s College of Engineering. The founder, along with his team, have developed a novel, sophisticated, deep-knowledge digital twinning, imaging, and AI solutions combined with drone technologies.

The spinoff of SpaceVision is another direct result of QU’s recent accelerated steps in establishing a holistic economic development ecosystem in the university to enable QU to scale up the transfer of its innovations, knowledge, and R&D into sustainable socio-economic impact for Qatar, contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030.

QU President, Dr. Hassan Al Derham, commented, “The contribution of economic development to Qatar is an essential element of our mission as a national university, side by side with education and research. These efforts have been materialized by initiating QU Holding Company, the Office of Strategic Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Economic Development (SIEED), and all associated support initiatives, enabling QU to produce a significant number of deep technology startups from its faculty and scientists within a short span of time.”

“This type of deep technology startup emerging from R&D is a unique contribution to the national efforts of knowledge and innovation-driven economic diversification, bridging a significant gap in our national innovation ecosystem,” added Dr. Al Derham.

Vice President for Academic Affairs at QU, Dr. Omar Al Ansari, stated: “Over the past years, the academic sector has been embracing innovation and entrepreneurship as one of the top strategic priorities in the QU Teaching and Learning strategy. We are glad to observe the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit emerging at an accelerated pace among QU students and faculty.

“QU College of Engineering, due to its comprehensive and diverse undergraduate and graduate academic programs and faculty expertise, could play a significant national role in producing a wide range of technology startups.”

On the other hand, Dr. Naji, stated, “I am very proud to present SpaceVision LLC as our new startup from the College of Engineering at Qatar University. SpaceVision was formed to close a gap in many sectors related to industrial applications of Unmanned Air Vehicles (UAVs) in Qatar.

“Industrial applications of UAVs related to inspections in oil and gas, surveying and mapping in construction, agriculture, and infrastructure are on a fast-track growth curve, with a total market share of more than $40bn expected in a few years.

“SpaceVision’s focus is on the downstream data analytics and AI applications of such technology; therefore, we are processing our data locally for ultimate privacy and security and creating our own data analytics workflows, tools, and techniques.”

Dr. Naji added, “We envision the future of SpaceVision Digital Solutions LLC as one of the innovation and knowledge-based companies in Qatar specializing in technology services and automation that can positively contribute to the diversification of Qatar’s national economy and its potential growth.”

Dr. Mahmoud Abdulwahed, Secretary of the QU Holding Company Board of Directors, and Director of the QU SIEED Office, said QU is the first university in Qatar, and probably among very few in the Arab world, to adopt a holistic ecosystem approach for maximising its role as a catalyst for sustainable socio-economic development of the country. He added that the aim is to nurture an exemplar university economic development model and share experiences, enabling other local and regional universities in the Arab world to benefit from them.

Dr. Mahmoud added, “SpaceVision Digital Solutions LLC, registered with QFC, is the third faculty-led spin-off and is among several others in the pipeline to emerge on a regular basis as a result of the QU Economic Development’s new strategic directions.

“We are very thankful for our national ecosystem partners QRDI, QDB, and QFC, among several others, for their contributions and support of QU innovation and entrepreneurial endeavour.”

